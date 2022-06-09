Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard's claims that TikTok impacted jury's verdict

Johnny Depp's lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew have slammed Amber Heard's claims that the actor's TikTok and social media had impacted jury's verdict.

Reacting to the Aquaman star's claims, Depp's attorneys said it was Amber Heard's own words that helped the jury reach its verdict.

Vasquez and Chew, who shot to fame after Depp's win in defamation trial against Heard, have revealed that their strategy throughout the bitter case - which went on in the US for six weeks - was to use Amber's own words against her.

They admitted to crafting their questions based on her previous testimony, with Camille telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos that it was enough to show the jury all it needed to know about the actress.

Camille Vasquez also denied that the #MeToo movement was ignored by the verdict in Johnny's favour.