Prince Harry has ‘wounded’ top royal family members, claims royal expert





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in two years last week for the Queen’s Jubilee, however, they received a lukewarm response according to a royal expert.

Royal commentator Angela Levin recently weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s landmark visit to the UK for Jubilee festivities, and said that both Harry and Meghan expected a warmer welcome from members of the royal family.

However, it has been widely reported and claimed that neither Harry’s brother, Prince William, nor Kate Middleton, wanted to talk to him or his wife Meghan.

Levin explained that Harry and Meghan probably failed to realise that a warm welcome was less likely given the royal family circle had gotten closer after the Sussexes explosive claims over the last year.

“The top royals have got closer because they’re not there and Harry has wounded them,” Levin said.