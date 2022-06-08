Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Jubilee snub has Netflix ‘very cross’

file footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have disappointed their Netflix bosses after failing to get any exclusive, up-close footage with the royals at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin dished out details about what Netflix expected from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting the UK for the Jubilee, and just how ‘cross’ they are with them after they got snubbed.

Commenting on the official picture of Lilibet released by Harry and Meghan for her first birthday, Levin claimed that the Sussexes were actually denied permission to get a photo of her with her namesake, Queen Elizabeth.

She then said that it was the right decision on the monarch’s part because “Harry and Meghan would have sold it and used it for Netflix.”

“It would give them kudos that they had her with her great-grandmother. It would be very, very valuable to them but actually the palace was so clever and cunning that they never had a chance to be photographed with any of the senior royals.”

Levin then claimed: “I heard that they were rather cross, Netflix had wanted these pictures of them with the royals, but they were sat on the right-hand side and the rest of them, Camilla, Charles, Catherine and William on the other side.”