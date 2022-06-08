Prince Harry’s ‘regrets seeping in’ as Megxit regrets start seeping in’: report

Sharon Osbourne believes Prince Harry’s regret over Megxit have finally started ‘seeping in’.
The former X-Factor judge made this admission during her interview with Fox News and was quoted saying, “The Royal Family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me.”
“I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family.”
While speaking of Ms Osbourne’s royal duties, she explained, “I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets.”
“I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything.”
Shahrukh Khan drops a sweet comment on wife Gauri's Instagram post
The Queen reportedly sent a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan with her latest social media update
Johnny Depp’s lawyer costs the actor a major payout after making a major ‘blunder’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet celebrated her first birthday on June 4, in a baby blue dress
Insiders break down Amber Heard’s future career prospects after losing defamation case to Johnny Depp
The Queen reportedly refused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request to photograph her first meeting with Lilibet