Kim Kardashian mocked by Trevor Noah for mayor endorsement video

Trevor Noah has recently taken a hilarious dig at Kim Kardashian for her “weird” endorsement of Rick Caruso a night before the mayoral election in Los Angeles.



On Tuesday, Noah appeared on The Daily Show in which he offered commentary on celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg, and George Lopez that were backing Caruso for the city’s next mayor.

However, the host was sceptical after watching Kim’s campaigning video for Caruso.

Noah mocked the reality star for her odd way of asking voters to vote for the next mayor.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not saying go vote for him, but if you guys happen to pass a voting booth, then I guess feel free to vote for him, or like whatever,” he quipped.

The host continued, “It’s such a weird way to do it.”

Noah remarked that after watching this video, he would “be hesitant to follow the KKW Beauty founder’s lead”.

Moreover, he jokingly added, “Kim Kardashian is great at a lot of things, but I don’t know if I’d ever want her leading me into battle.”

Watch the video here:



