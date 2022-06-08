Johnny Depp fans in UK treat him on his 59th birthday

Johnny Depp to celebrate his 59th birthday with fans in UK?

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on Thursday, June 9, his first birthday after winning the defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.



Last week, after winning the trial, jubilant Johnny Depp said that a US jury "gave me my life back" by overwhelmingly taking his side in a bitter defamation battle with Amber Heard over mutual allegations of domestic abuse.

The jury, after a six-week trial, found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Meanwhile, fans in York wished Johnny Depp by singing 'Happy Birthday' as star signs autographs and poses for selfies on the last night of his UK tour with old friend Jeff Beck.

Hundreds of fans waited outside The Barbican Theatre in York to get a glimpse of their superstar.