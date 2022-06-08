Johnny Depp ‘paying out of pocket’ for his lawyer’s defamation case ‘blunder’

Johnny Depp has reportedly been stuck with the bill after his former lawyer, Adam Waldman, made a major blunder in his testimony on the stand.

This revelation by the Daily Mail focuses on the moment Waldman accused Amber Heard and her friends of ‘fabricating’ the entire account of the fight.

In relation to the accusation, jurors decided to award Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, as well as $5 million in punitive damages.

For those unversed with Mr Waldman’s testimony, he had claimed, “Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn't do the trick.”

“The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property.”

“So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911.”