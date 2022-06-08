Pakistan and West Indies skippers before the toss for the first ODI in Multan. -PCB

MULTAN: West Indian skipper Nicholas Pooran on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he would have made the same decision if he had won the toss. The skipper said that every series is important for him. Taking about changes in the ODI squad, the captain said that Muhammad Haris is making his debut today.

The three-match series is part of the Super League cycle, and both teams are eager to earn the necessary points to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan has never hosted a bilateral series in the hottest month (June) of the year. Multan's weather could pose a serious challenge for both sides, even though Pakistan held the 2008 Asia Cup in Lahore and Karachi during the same month.

Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, , Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Muhammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali.

West Indies

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Sharmarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario, Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Jr.