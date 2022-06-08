Chaney Jones reacts to boyfriend Kanye West break up rumours

US rapper Kanye West sweetheart Chaney Jones has reacted to the rumours of their break up by sending love to the beau on his birthday.
The model, 24 turned to her Instagram handle and shared a PDA-filled TikTok video based on loved-up photos of the lovebirds to wish him a very happy birthday.
Sharing her TikTok video, Chaney also extended love and sweet wishes to her boyfriend.
She wrote, “Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu” followed by a heart emoticon.
Earlier, there were reports that Chaney Jones and the Donda singer have parted ways after five months of dating.
Kanye West is celebrating his 45th birthday today, June 8.
Earlier, chairman and Chief Executive of Brown Rudnick, William Baldiga announced, ‘We are delighted to welcome...
Amber Heard rep launches new statement over domestic violence
Bella Hadid was all smiles as she posed for the photographs
Bill Kramer will start as CEO next month
Lindsay Lohan was the first to react to the video and showered love on him by hitting the heart button.
Queen Elizabeth reportedly met her namesake great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana, more than once last week