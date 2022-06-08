Chaney Jones reacts to boyfriend Kanye West break up rumours

US rapper Kanye West sweetheart Chaney Jones has reacted to the rumours of their break up by sending love to the beau on his birthday.



The model, 24 turned to her Instagram handle and shared a PDA-filled TikTok video based on loved-up photos of the lovebirds to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing her TikTok video, Chaney also extended love and sweet wishes to her boyfriend.

She wrote, “Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, there were reports that Chaney Jones and the Donda singer have parted ways after five months of dating.

Kanye West is celebrating his 45th birthday today, June 8.