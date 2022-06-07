Travis Scott to headline Vegas festival in a first since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is set to return to US festival stages after booking his first appearance as the headliner at the Day N Vegas festival, months after a crowd surge at his Astroworld festival left 10 dead and scores injured.
According to Variety, the rapper is billed to headline the festival that is scheduled from September 2 to September 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Ground.
Scott was originally booked to perform at the Day N Vegas festival last year as well, however, his stint was cancelled after the crowd surge at Astroworld; he was scheduled to perform just about a week after the tragedy and was replaced by Billie Eilish.
Day N Vegas marks the first and only US festival booking for Scott since Astroworld, however, it has previously been announced that he will play several shows at the Primavera Sound festival in South America.
The first show is scheduled for November 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with subsequent sets scheduled for November 12 in Argentina and November 13 in Chile.
