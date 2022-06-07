Meghan Markle, Prince Harry focusing on Archie’s physical skills

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are seemingly focusing on their son Archie’s physical and cognitive skills significantly.



This was disclosed when a toddler scooter was spotted in the baggage of the royal couple when they returned to California from UK. It suggests that Meghan and Harry are quite serious about Archie’s physical and mental health.

The three-wheeled foldable scooter was atop the baggage when the staff of the royal couple was unloading from their private jet.

Meanwhile, Archie is reportedly following in the speedy footsteps of his cousin future king Prince George.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George, who is third in line to British throne, also loved scooter when he was a toddler.

He was a fan of Micro Scooter, which are slightly more expensive but good for ages two to five.

The scooters are a great way for toddler to build important physical and cognitive skills. Plus, they are really fun for kids to use.