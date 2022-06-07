David and Victoria Beckham go head-to-head in plank game challenge, watch

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife, designer Victoria Beckham, have set major fitness goals with their recent workout video which has left their fans stunned.
Taking to his Instagram, the former English footballer shared a video, in which the couple was seen going head-to-head in a planking competition while chasing lights.
David, 47, and Victoria, 48, appear to be in the gym of their family home. They can be seen on opposite sides with a row of blinking lights in front of them. They then hold their positions while hitting the lights in a game called Blazepod.
Victoria was clad in a chic all-black ensemble as she rolled up the sleeves of her sweatshirt and tied her brunette tresses back out of her face.
David, on the other hand, rocked a pair of black joggers which he teamed with a grey T-shirt for the workout.
"Let the games begin," David captioned the post and tagged his wife and daughter Harper and named personal trainer Bobby Rich as the referee.
Harper, 10, who filmed the ab workout, was heard cheering on her parents, saying: 'Come on daddy, come on mummy.'
