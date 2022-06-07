Is this Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special birthday cake for Lilibet? See here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana turned one over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, and the Sussexes reportedly threw a lowkey garden bash for her.
While the royal birthday party was kept well under wraps, it was confirmed that party-goers were treated to face paintings and a birthday cake by Claire Ptak, a baker from East London’s Violet Bakery, who also created Lilibet’s parents’ wedding cake in 2018.
No official photos of the cake have made their way to the internet; however, royal fans are now convinced that a photo shared by Claire on her Instagram page soon after Lilibet’s Saturday bash is the little royal’s cake.
The cake in question seems strikingly similar to Meghan and Harry’s wedding cake, with pink frosting and peonies, Meghan’s favourite flower, as decoration.
Claire simple captioned the photo with a white heart emoji and was soon flooded with comments from royal fans asking whether the cake was Lilibet’s after all.
The baker is yet to comment and confirm.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan released the first official portrait of Lilibet for her first birthday late on Monday, in which the little one is seen in a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair.
