Madonna takes fans inside her wild night out with pals

Madonna dropped raunchy photos and videos on social media to take fans inside her wild night out with friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 63-year-old pop sensation unveiled a series of bizarre clicks as she posed with a horseshoe in of the snaps. She was also seen smoking crayons in another click.

"There are NO grown ups sitting at this table #newgrillz" she captioned the post.

Reacting to the photos, one fan commented, “Where has my ORIGINAL Madonna disappeared to? I miss her” while another slammed the singer, "Umm ur a senior citizen lol what do you mean, there are no grownups there lol."

This post came after 50 Cent roasted Madonna for posting risqué photos on social media.

The hip-hop star mocked the singer by sharing the photos on his account and wrote alongside the pictures, "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tells her to chill out please.”

Not only this, the rapper, real name Curtis James Jackson III, also added pictures of aliens to the scathing post.