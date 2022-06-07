Megan Fox stuns in plunging crop top with her washboard abs on display

Megan Fox and fiance Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) were spotted out grabbing lunch at Nobu recently with Fox burning up in a crop top that perfectly showed off her washboard abs.
Looking absolutely stunning, the 36-year-old diva showed off her abs with her wavy hair styled down for the day.
On the other hand, Fox’s Fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, was seen holding hands with the love of his life, with his dark pink hair contrasting perfectly with his round-black shades.
Wearing a round neck white T-shirt on black trousers, the singer-musician seemed completely smitten with his fiancée as they enjoyed a sunny date at Nobu.
In an interview with Vogue earlier, Fox had weight in on how she stopped thinking about fashion, saying: “Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol.”
“Publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it’s all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren’t dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So, I kind of gave up on fashion.”
“Until I met him,” Fox further said, crediting MGK for making her come back to fashion in her own way.
Shakira and boyfriend Gerard Pique have called it quits after 11 years together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK last week to take part in the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations
Priyanka Chopra was captured leaving her hotel to attend event by Italian luxury brand Bulgari
Johnny Depp has turned to TikTok days after winning his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard
Liam Payne previously claimed that 'One Direction' was built with him as the lead star
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana turned one over the Queen’s Jubilee weekend