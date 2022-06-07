Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told admirers they are leaving UK with cryptic move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle informed Sussex admirers about their early flight to US.
The couple, that flew back to California after spending four days of celebrating Queen Platinum Jubilee in London, let admirers know of their departure through their Makeup artist.
According to Hello Magazine, Daniel Martin also accompanied Meghan to UK for the occasion and before leaving the country, wrote a thank you note to the hotel he was staying in.
Mr Martin wrote on Instagram: “APPRECIATION POST
“My sincere gratitude to @thenomadhotel for taking incredible care of me while in London the last two weeks.
“From the kind and hospitable team, to the tasty mocktails and dinners- I’ve found my new home away from home.
“Looking forward to coming back soon
danielsdetours #nomadhotel #atlasguru #queensjubilee2022”
