What Meghan Markle said to disappointed Prince Harry after Jubilee service

Meghan Markle stood strong for husband Prince Harry during Queen's Thanksgiving Service.
The couple, who joined the UK royals to celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, were made to sit away from the senior royals, including Prince Charles and William, in the second row at St Paul's Cathedral.
While the new seating arrangement greatly disturbed Harry, lip reader reveals that Meghan had his back with comforting words.
After the 50-minute service, the Duchess of Sussex told her Duke: "Yeah, will be fine."
Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: "The excuse was that as they are no longer working members, they were to take a literal back seat.
“The reality is the Palace was determined there would be no photographs that might reveal any animosity between the brothers.
“Becoming a ‘second row royal’ is difficult for Harry to swallow.”
