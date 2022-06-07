Weather update: Pakistan likely to receive ‘above average rainfall’ this monsoon, says PMD

The Met Office has warned that the country is expected to receive ‘above average rainfall’ this monsoon. Photo: APP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Tuesday that the country is expected to receive “above average rainfall” during the upcoming monsoon season this year.

In a statement, the Met Office said that monsoon season is expected to begin during the last week of this month (June) while pre-monsoon rains are likely to start in the second week of June.

The first phase of the monsoon is likely to continue from July 1 to mid-August, while the last phase of the season will continue until the end-September.

The country is likely to receive 140.8mm of rain during the July-September period. The PMD also warned that heavy rainfalls may trigger urban flooding in different areas of the country. It also warned of landsliding in hilly areas during the upcoming monsoon.

The unusually high temperatures will likely enhance the melting rate of snow and ice in northern areas, it added.

In its daily report, the PMD said that mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country today.

“However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at a isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dust raising/ gusty winds are expected in central/ southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period,” read the statement.

It further said that partly cloudy/dry weather is expected in all tourist places on Wednesday. While chances of light rain-thunderstorm are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Hunza valley and Gilgit during evening/night.

From Thursday to Sunday, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in all tourist places, it added.