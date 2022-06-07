Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez flooded with Hollywood offers

Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, has reportedly been flooded with offers from the Hollywood.



Camille turned an internet sensation during the Depp-Heard trial, during which she and her colleagues convinced the jury that the Aquaman actress defamed Johnny Depp.

The Post, citing sources, reported that Camille, who was last seen with boyfriend Edward Owen in Virginia, has already received offers from several traditional TV networks and cable channels.

The report quoted a former network executive as saying, “Camille is inarguably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and networks are naturally chomping at the bit to speak with her about on-air opportunities.”

Vasquez is reportedly still working for Depp and declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp fans want Camille to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.