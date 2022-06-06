Inside Prince Charles, Camilla’s top secret Jubilee party for select royals

File footage

Prince Charles reportedly threw a special reception party on behalf of his mother, the Queen, during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, reported Hello magazine.



According to reports, the future monarch and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hosted a secret Jubilee bash at the Buckingham Palace on Saturday before the royal family attended the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in honour of the Queen.

In attendance at the private party were Charles’ siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne, along with their spouses, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence respectively.

Other royals reported to be at the secret bash include the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, as well as the Prince and Princess of Kent.

Both of Prince Charles’ children, Prince William and Prince Harry, were notably missing from the party. Their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, also did not attend.

Soon after wrapping up the party, the Prince of Wales and Camilla made their way to the viewing of the special BBC Concert celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign.