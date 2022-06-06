Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disappointing’ fans by ‘alienating royal fans’

Royal experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘alienating’ diehard royal fans with their accusations against the Firm.
This observation has been made by Sky News Australia correspondent Annelise Nielsen.
According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “Speaking to people here – the die-hard royal fans – a lot of them say that they are disappointed in how Harry and Meghan have conducted their step back from royal life, that they don’t agree with many of their criticisms of the Royal Family.”
“But they do say... he is the Queen’s grandson and so there should be respect for the monarch and in that instance, it does mean her heirs as well.”
“They sat out a number of the main [Jubilee] events. They weren't at the concert - that was pretty deliberate, they didn't want to draw attention away from anything.”
