Meghan Markle’s hairstylist breaks silence over Archie, Lilibet’s behavior

Meghan Markle’s hairstylist George Northwood sheds light on what it was like to be around her children while she fixed her hair for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The hairdresser, George Northwood broke her silence in an Instagram post that included clips of Meghan walking down the processional to the church.

While gushing over the Duchess and her family the hairdresser wrote, “So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK.”

Before including she also added some insight into her children’s observed personality and behaviour and quipped, “Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful.”

This admission left fans reeling as they finally got some insight, and one gushed, “Ohh you’re so lucky to see Archie & Lili”

While another pointed out, “Just like their wonderful mommy and daddy.”

