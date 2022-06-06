Pete Davidson takes on step-dad duties as he walks hand-in-hand with Saint West

Pete Davidson has seemingly started carrying out his step-dad duties as the comic was recently seen walking hand-in-hand with Kim Kardashian's son Saint West's in Los Angeles.
TMZ unveiled a video of the former Saturday Night Live star from his casual day out on Saturday.
Walking hand-in-hand with Kim and Kanye West's six-year-old son at The Grove, Pete was papped carrying out step-dad duties without his ladylove.
The duo was also captured standing outside the Cheesecake Factory.
The sighting came after the Donda 2 rapper addressed his custody battle with the reality star in his latest song True Love.
“When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a bar code/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those ‘What are those?’” he raps in the new scathing track.
“I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?” West asked. “And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’/ Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo.”
