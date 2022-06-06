Queen’s sweet words to Prince George at Jubilee revealed by lip reader

File footage





Queen Elizabeth on Sunday appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the closing of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, with members of the royal family, including Prince George, accompanying her.

The 96-year-old monarch was spotted leaning and whispering to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child as a rendition of God Save the Queen played out into the crowds of revellers gathered below.

Soon after, professional lip reader John Cassidy was quoted by Mirror UK as revealing what the Queen could’ve said to little future monarch, Prince George.

According to Cassidy, the Queen appeared to smile and whisper to George: “Ah, brilliant. I didn’t know…”

The Queen missed most of her Jubilee festivities after complaining of ‘discomfort’ after kicking off the celebrations on Thursday with Trooping the Colour and the RAF flypast.

She also only appeared in the balcony on the last day of the festivities on Sunday for about three minutes.