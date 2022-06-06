Amber Heard lawyer breaks down ‘very first words’ after defamation verdict

Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft breaks down the very first words that left her lips upon hearing the verdict in the defamation case.

Ms Bredehoft broke it all down while speaking candidly in an interview with The Today Show.

She began by telling the show’s host of Ms Heard’s first few words after learning of the verdict.

Ms Bredehoft admitted, “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom’. She feels the burden of that.”

This revelation has come forward after Amber Heard received a monumental set-up in the defamation case with Johnny Depp, despite having been received a victory with The Sun in the UK.