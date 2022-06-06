Avril Lavigne pens emotional tribute on 20th anniversary of her debut album ‘Let Go’

Avril Lavigne celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go in an emotional tribute on her social media.

The Love Sux singer shared the cover of her first album as she thanked all those who helped her make the record a success.

The 37-year-old began her tribute, “Today marks 20 years since I released my album ‘Let Go’. I will never be able to fully explain not only how much this album meant to me, but the monumental impact it has had on my life.”

“It’s hard to try and comprehend how, 20 years later, the songs I wrote as a 17 year old would still resonate with people today. It’s pretty crazy,” the singer added.

Lavigne further detailed the journey that followed after the release of the album, “It put me on a path and took me places I never in my wildest dreams could have ever expected and I am thankful for it every single day.”



“None of this would have been possible without the help and guidance of LA Reid, Lauren Christy, The Matrix, Cliff Magness, Curt Frasca, and Sabelle Beer,” the singer expressed gratitude to those who guided her. “I will always be grateful to you guys for letting me be myself.”

She continued: “Also a massive thank you to everyone who played a role, big or small, in helping make this record the success that it was. Last but certainly not least, thank YOU, to every single one of you who made a connection with this album and stayed with me since.”

“I say every night on stage how lucky I feel to be making music, touring and having as much fun as I do. I share this moment with all of you, because without you guys, these songs wouldn’t have reached the heights that they did. A genuine, heartfelt thank you to anyone that ever listened to my music and stuck around.”

Concluding her note, she wrote, “Happy 20th Anniversary ‘Let Go’ and here’s to another 20 years. The 20th Anniversary edition is available now wherever you buy or stream music.”