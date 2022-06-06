Jennifer Lopez gives sweet shout out to fiancé Ben Affleck at MTV Awards

US singer Jennifer Lopez gave a rare sweet shout out to her fiancé Ben Affleck in an emotional MTV Awards speech.



Lopez was presented a non-competitive "Generation Award." She also won best song, for "On My Way (Marry Me)" which she starred in as a pop superstar whose love life is scrutinized by millions.

The Dance Again singer, in her speech, thanked "true love" before telling her fiancé Ben Affleck "and everybody at home" that she was on her way back for dinner.

Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens were among the stars walking the red carpet ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday.

Lopez wore a black leather vest and black maxi skirt to the show in the beachfront city of Santa Monica, California.