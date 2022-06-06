As jubilee celebrations comes to an end, Queen releases message of thanks

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday released a message of thanks after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an end.
Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, as a "party at the palace" concert got under way featuring an array of stars including Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli.
The queen -- the longest-reigning monarch in British history -- was not attending the two-and-a-half-hour event in person but was watching on television in Windsor Castle.
On Thursday, the first day of celebrations, she made two public appearances to huge crowds on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and then travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony.
Check out the Queen's full statement below:
