Alec John Such, Jon Bovi founding member, dies

Bon Jovi’s original bass player Alec John Such has died of unknown causes at age 70.
Taking to social media, Bon Jovi announced the death of the band's founding member.
Before leaving in 1994, Such played on the band's first five studio albums, including the absolutely massive Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith.
