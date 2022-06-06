Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet receives plenty of gifts on first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a double celebration this weekend as alongside the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee the parents were also celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet.



The youngster, who herself is named after the Queen, celebrated in style on Saturday alongside her parents and big brother Archie, with the couple choosing to skip a day of Jubilee celebrations in order to spend time with the tot on her special day.

The Queen's great-granddaughter has marked her first birthday with a low-key celebration that is rumoured to have included a pink toy car.



The youngster received plenty of gifts to mark the milestone occasion - including one particular standout piece, a pink toy car, a source close to the couple told The Sun.