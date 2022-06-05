Kate Moss dances at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant after Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard

Kate Moss, who stood with the truth in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, was spotted dancing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant week after testifying in the defamation case.



The 48-year-old model lived it up at the event in Union Jack outfit after her ex Depp’s win against his former wife Heard.

The fashionista got patriotic for the occasion, donning a Union Jack jacket alongside a chic black dress and red shoes.



She was part of the procession, dancing and blowing kisses to crowds of fans from an open-top bus alongside makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury.

In a video, shared by a user on Instagram, the star is seen posing alongside a bus emblazoned with her image.





The huge parade, which is one of the final parts of the weekend’s celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, features servicepeople, carnival dances, creative displays from arts organisations, and icons from the world of music, TV, film, comedy, and the arts. Ed Sheeran will also perform the national anthem.





Kate, who dated Depp in the 1990s, testified via video link where she said rumours that the actor had pushed her down the stairs in 1999 were untrue. The former couple met in 1994 while in New York and embarked on a lengthy relationship before going their separate ways in 1998.