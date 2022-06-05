Victoria Beckham slammed for 'narcissistic' tribute to Queen: 'Not your place'

Victoria Beckham is being slammed by fans who have taken aim at her inappropriate tribute to the Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girls alum dropped a series of her photos, comparing herself to the monarch.

"70 years of being an inspiration to so many! Including me, clearly!" she captioned the post before adding, "Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on The Platinum Jubilee, what an achievement."

However, netizens dubbed the montage as 'inappropriate' and 'narcissistic'.



One social media user commented, "Such a narcissistic post! Is it possible to celebrate someone else without turning it around for yourself? Unbelievably self-centred."

Another added: "Inappropriate to make it about yourself."

"What class of tribute is this? Dumbfounded." a third comment read while another slammed the singer-turned-designer writing, "Don't compare yourself with photos like this that's not your place and never will be."