Queen Elizabeth shares thankyou message as Platinum Jubilee weekend closes

File footage





Queen Elizabeth celebrated 70 years as the British monarch this weekend, with the UK marking the occasion with a four-day bank holiday during which several special events took place, including Trooping the Colour, thanksgiving service, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to close the show.

As the Platinum Jubilee weekend came to a close on Sunday, the 96-year-old monarch who missed quite a bit of the festivities due to health concerns, shared a heartfelt thankyou message for her nation.

Signed, Elizabeth R, the Queen’s official statement read: “When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she added.

The note further said: “I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations,” concluded the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee marked a historic milestone for the British monarchy, with Elizabeth being the longest-reigning monarch.