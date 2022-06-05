David Beckham reacts to his tribute to Queen at Platinum Jubilee concert

David Beckham reacted to his video message for the Queen being projected onto Buckingham Palace amid the Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday.

Taking to social media, the 47-year-old football legend shared the video of his speech paying tribute to the Queen.

He captioned the video, "wow" before adding, "my gran would have been so proud right now, thank you, your Majesty."

Reacting to the heart-touching post, David's proud wife Victoria wrote, "'I know how much this means to you, so proud."

In his homage to the monarch, David said, "For 70 years you have worked so incredibly hard, not just for the people of this country but also for the whole commonwealth."

"Thank you ma'am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much," he added.