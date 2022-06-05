Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made to look stupid’ after being ‘ostracized’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were‘ made to look stupid’ after being ‘completely ostracized’ by the royal institution.
This claim has been made by Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham-Turner, in his interview with GB News.
He was quoted saying, “I am furious about what's happened to Meghan Markle. I think this is the most terrible thing the royal family could have done.”
“You know what I think the Queen should be doing - this big stick that she's using as her walking stick, herd them all into Buckingham Palace and sort them out.”
“I think at the moment I can see the affect of what's happening. I don't agree with everything they have done but I look at what's happening and I'm extremely disappointed.”
“I don't know which person decided that they were going to be ostracized from the rest of the Royal Family and made to look stupid.”
