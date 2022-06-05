Prince Harry’s had ’19 painful minutes’ when ‘reality of new life sank in’

Prince Harry’s “19 painful minutes” before the reality of his new life sank in have been exposed by experts.

This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He started by pointing out how the “public reality of Harry's slide down the royal pecking order” must have sunk in at the moment he “shuffled instead into a second row with the also-rans of the Royal Family” in anticipation till the “real stars of the show arrived.”



He wrote, “Nothing illustrated how the Sussexes' exile in California has upended their old world than the manner – and timing – of their arrival at St Paul's.”

“As non-working royals, they are now very much in the second division,” he also added.

“And although spared the indignity of sharing the coach that brought a clutch of minor royals who similarly do not do official duties, such as Princess Michael of Kent's son Lord Frederick Windsor, they were only just behind them.”

“It was a painful 19 minutes before William and Kate arrived to take their seats. If the reality of his new life had escaped Prince Harry thus far, it must surely have sunk in then.”