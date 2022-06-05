Who is the woman Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with?

Shakira is splitting up from Gerard Pique after the Barcelona star was allegedly caught cheating on his wife.

The Waka Waka hitmaker extended a statement to announce the heartbreaking news of ending her 11-year-old relationship with Pique.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

As the news broke, fans took over social media to express disappointment in the footballer for throwing his precious relationship away with the mother of two children.

"Pique cheating on Shakira is going to damage his legacy more than Anfield and Lisbon ever did," one fan wrote.

Amidst the massive buzz, all eyes are now on the Pique's rumoured affair as the Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported that he has been meeting a 20-year-old blonde.

Journalists Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa claimed that the Spanish footballer's rumoured ladylove is a student and an event manager in Barcelona.

The publication reported that the pair were spotted on many occasions before the singer caught them.