'EastEnders' star Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals Duchess Camilla 'is a big fan of Strictly'

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis revealed that Duchess Camilla is a 'big fan' of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 27-year-old actor recently spilt the beans on her meeting with the Royal family during their visit to the set of the soap opera.

Ahead of the Jubilee concert on Saturday, Rose shared that the royal family supported her every week on the 2021 series.

"So we had Camilla and Charles come to visit and they tried out acting, they acted for a bit and we played our characters and meeting them and it was really really special," she said.

"Apparently, Camilla is a big fan of Strictly. She said she voted for me every week, and all her children voted for me every week," she continued.

"That is incredible - the Royal family voted for me, that's just mad!" she added.

Rose expressed that she was 'really touched' as Charles and Camilla ' signed Good morning to her'.

"I was really, really touched by that and I was really impressed that they knew how to sign Good morning," she said.