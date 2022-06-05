Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert kicked off: Prince William and Kate Middleton seen cheering from front row

Iconic rock band Queen kicked off Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace tonight as thousands of fans gathering to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's reign .

Rock legends Queen opened the concert, with the likes of Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David and Mabel performing later on.



Elbow and George Ezra will also share the three-stage set up with the likes of Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Royal Fans and music lovers were going crazy as Queen and Adam Lambert performed classic hit We Will Rock You. Brian May unexpectedly came through the top of the stage - which partygoers in the audience went wild for.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen cheering from the front row, sitting with their children Princess Charlotte and her older brother Prince George.

Over on Twitter, people from home were sharing their thoughts on the incredible event, with one person wrote: "Look's brilliant."

"Sorry, but Adam Lambert has nothing on Freddie Mercury," a second added.



A third said: "Adam Lambert is a good singer but nobody can compare him to Freddie. Arguably one of the best voices and talents ever. Very big shoes that can never be filled."