Shaan pays emotional tribute to KK by singing 'Pal' at an event

Popular Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, best known as KK, passed on May 31 at the age of 53.

After the singer’s tragic demise, a number of condolences and tributes were shared by several renowned celebrities in the industry.

Recently, renowned playback singer Shaan Mukherji, who was a good colleague of KK, paid an emotional tribute to his late pal.

The Chaand Sifarish famed singer, who was performing at an event, remembered his co-musician and sing one of his iconic songs Pal for the audience.





In a video shared by the singer on his official Instagram handle, Shaan can be heard saying that he would like to start the evening by remembering KK and singing his evergreen song which has a beautiful philosophy to it.

In the caption, he wrote, “Remembering Kakes. Don’t know why but that’s what I call him. Kakes”.

Shaan and KK have collaborated on a number of chartbuster songs like Koi Kahi, time To Disco, Dus Bahane, Golmaal among others and were last seen together on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

KK passed away on May 31, shortly after performing at a concert in Kolkata.