Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly break gender stereotypes with female empowerment MV

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly have transformed the idea of a love story into a motivational piece fit for the 21st century with the release of their brand new song Tum Ho To.

The music video (MV) focuses on showcasing the talent brimming within Pakistan’s girls and ponders the age-old ‘needs’ vs ‘wants’ debate of women working when “Tumhai kam karnae ki kya zaroot hai” (There is no need to work for you).

Certain scenes in the MV show off the couple’s struggles to save their marriage, from a restaurant dine-in that leaves Sajal feeling like a ‘burden’, to moments where she sees other women taking charge of their dreams, while she cannot.

The MV comes full circle shortly after her husband losses his job and they start drowning in bills and arguments.

It is then that Sajal is seen “taking to her own two feet” and joining a training program.



At this point, a major conversation emerges where Sajal turns to her on-screen husband Shehzad Roy saying, “Tumharae khayal main mughai kam karnae ki zaroorat nai hai, laikan bat sirif zaroorat ki nai hai.” (You think there is no need for me to work, but it's not about simply needing it, but wanting it.)