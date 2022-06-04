Prince Harry ‘still a thorn’ for the Firm despite UK visit olive branch

Prince Harry has come under fire for having become a ‘thorn’ in the side of the Firm.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Martin Townsend, in one of his interviews with Express UK.

He began by admitting, “Obviously there has been a lot of quarrelling in the past but perhaps it is possible this Jubilee will help calm things down.”



“Yes, I think that's exactly what it is. The Queen isn't getting any younger, and the Duke of Edinburgh is not there anymore.”

“I think when a key member of the Royal Family passes on like the Duke of Edinburgh the family does tend to pull together a little bit.”