Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationships with Firm ‘strained’ despite ‘low profile’ promises

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s terms with the Firm are still ‘very strained’ despite them having promised to keep low profiles during the Jubilee celebrations.

This observation has been made by a royal source during their latest interviews with The Mirror.

The inside source was quoted as saying, “It’s fair to say that things between the Duke and Duchess and the rest of the family have been strained to say the least in recent times.”

“But so far they have kept to themselves and their promise that they wouldn’t overshadow the celebrations.”