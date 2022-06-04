Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of attacking Queen with ‘PR grenades’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for attacking Queen Elizabeth with PR grenades from the other side of the pond.
This claim has been made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, on the To Di For Daily podcast.
There, she spoke of the ‘PR grenades’ launched by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years.
“It is the first step toward real healing. This is only the second time (that we know) Meghan has returned to the UK and will likely be face to face with Prince William and Catherine for the first time since Megxit.”
“The Royal Family might be in a position to sit back and relax and not worry about the Sussexes across the pond sending PR grenades in their direction if all goes well. I think that sense of peace would be of great significance to the Queen.”
