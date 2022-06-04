Jimmy Kimmel reveals he wants to end his late-night talk show

Jimmy Kimmel has recently revealed that he is pondering over ending his late-night talk show on television.



On Friday, Kimmel appeared on the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast wherein he mentioned that his contract with ABC will end in 2023.

In this interview, he also spoke about his future plans.

“I wish I knew [what] I was going to do. I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore’,” said the 54-year-old.

He continued, “And I have moments where I go, 'What am I going to do with my life if I am not doing this anymore?”

“It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations,” he added.

However, Kimmel made it clear that he has to end this sometime soon.

“I am going to have to stop doing this. I am not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though," he remarked.

For the unversed, Kimmel, who works as executive producer and series creator for his namesake show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been doing this show for the last 19 years where he spoke on current issues and interviewed several celebrities.

This is not the first time Kimmel thought to end his show. Reportedly, he did all this over in 2017, saying that if he ever ended his show, he wanted to go out on his “own terms”.