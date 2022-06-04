Catherine Zeta-Jones thanks Queen Elizabeth for her services

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Friday shared a video message to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
The Oscar winning Welsh actress also shared a picture of the Queen to wish her on the jubilee celebrations.
"As we celebrate our Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, I personally want to thank her Majesty for her services to our country. Thank you ma'am," wrote the actress who is married to Hollywood actor Micheal Douglas.
Catherine Zeta-Jones was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her film and humanitarian work.
