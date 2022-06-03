Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Prince Charles before Thanksgiving service

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly met with his father, Prince Charles, before attending Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, reported Vanity Fair.
As per sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving Clarence House in the morning after meeting with the future monarch.
They then left for St Paul’s Cathedral from Clarence House where the service was held, and according to sources, Charles and wife Camilla were seen leaving shortly after Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting the UK with their children for the first time in two years since leaving for the US, and insiders have also claimed that the Queen has already met their daughter, Lilibet.
However, royal commentator Omid Scobie clarified: “Regarding meeting Lilibet, I simply said after Trooping 'would have been the first chance' to as both the Queen and the Sussexes returned to Windsor.”
Scobie also said that Prince Harry and Meghan will not be making a spectacle of Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday, June 4, which they are expected to celebrate in private with the Queen.
Lilibet ‘may prove to be the key’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to find their way back into the Firm
