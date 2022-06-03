PR expert believes Amber Heard's career seems to be in 'crises' after loss in defamation case

File Footage

PR expert said that Amber Heard’s career seems to be in ‘crises’ right now after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won the defamation case.

Future of the Aquaman actor will be challenging as per Alexandra Villa of In House PR, who has previously represented Oscar nominated actors and films over two decades, while she believes that Depp could become the world’s highest paid actor.

Villa told the Mirror Magazine, "Amber's career appears to be in crisis right now. What has happened will frighten the big Hollywood studios.”

“Smaller productions too will be wary about investing money into Amber for any project,” she added.

Villa shared, "In my opinion, at this moment, producers will have to consider carefully whether they will hire her as the momentum of public opinion has shifted against her.”

"People forget Hollywood studios are businesses,” Villa continued. "They hire stars on whether they will bring in profits or not. She has a mountain to climb. Much of her testimony has holes in it and she may need to address those issues."

She went on to talk about the public support for Depp, saying, "The crowds outside the court too show how there is huge public swell of support for Johnny. And there are 4.5m who signed a change.org petition asking for Amber to be removed from Aquaman 2.”

"As a publicist handling talent when you learn of this, you know that is the audience right there,” she further shared. "People who take time to write letters or join petitions are the people who care - it is a case of the 'consumer has spoken.'”

The PR expert, however, believes that Heard’s career could rebound as she presented the outlet with some examples of stars like Mel Gibson, Robert Downey Junior and Michael Jackson, who were involved in big sandals but managed to recover from career ending issues.



