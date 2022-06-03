 
Friday June 03, 2022
Navya Nanda celebrates Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s anniversary with throwback pics

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on June 3

By Web Desk
June 03, 2022
Bollywood star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is marking 49 years of togetherness today.

The couple has been showered with the heartiest messages from fans and fellow celebrities on the special occasion of their wedding anniversary.

As the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham pair completes another year of togetherness, their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned to her Instagram Stories and shared several unseen photos of her grandparents.

Sharing the rare monochrome throwback click, Navya wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary” with a red heart emoticon.

Marking the special occasion, the Piku actor also shared a throwback photo on his IG account. He posted a still from his wedding, in which Jaya and he are seen amidst certain wedding rituals.

The Don actor thanked all of their fans and well-wishers for sending heartfelt wishes.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Brahmastra, Uunchai and other films.