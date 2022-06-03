Prince Louis wears dad William’s sailor suit 37 years later at Queen’s Jubilee

File Footage





Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, delighted royal fans on Thursday when he stepped out for the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the Queen’s Jubilee in a sailor suit worn by his dad all the way back in 1985!

As per OK! Magazine, the four-year-old’s Trooping the Colour carriage debut was made even more special after he appeared to be wearing the same outfit that Prince William wore to the 1985 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

At that time, 37 years ago, Louis’ dad William was just two years old, and the ceremony also marked his uncle, Prince Harry’s, Trooping the Colour debut.

Louis rewearing his dad’s baby clothes isn’t the first time that the Cambridges have upcycled iconic royal outfits; in 2015, Louis’ older brother Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in the same baby blue romper as his dad William!

Prince Louis has even been seen in outfits borrowed from his uncle Harry’s wardrobe – for his balcony debut, Louis wore the same blue-and-white shirt with matching shorts as Harry in 1986.